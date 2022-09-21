Actor Tom Hardy Entered A Martial Arts Competition And Won … Again

Tom Hardy hasn’t just played MMA fighters on screen, like in 2011’s Warrior, he recently showed that he has legit martial arts abilities.

Hardy — whose credits include playing Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises — entered a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition in Milton Keynes, England.

According to Variety, Hardy competed under his real name, Edward Hardy.

Ed Hardy. Y’know, like those T-shirts your friend who’s always trying to start fights wears.

While Hardy ass-kicked his way through the competition those who were there said he did so in a gentlemanly fashion.

“Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” an event spokesperson told The Guardian. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

And compete he did. The Venom star wound up winning the whole thing.

Tom Hardy won first place as a surprise competitor at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship.



(Source: https://t.co/3kcS3Buxhr) pic.twitter.com/DthquR5cgQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 21, 2022

Can you imagine showing up to a competition like that and seeing a movie star? You’re going to leave with some stories. If you win, you get to tell everyone you beat up Tom Hardy. If you lose, you’ll get to regale your friends with the tale of how Mad Max once gave you a proper ass-whooping.

That sounds like a win-win to me.

However, the actor’s martial arts know-ho shouldn’t be catching competitors off-guard. He won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship just last month.

