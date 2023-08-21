Actor Taylor Kitsch A.K.A. Tim Riggins Is Building A Healing Retreat For Veterans And Recovering Addicts

Videos by OutKick

Hollywood might have made Taylor Kitsch famous. But his heart and his new home are in Montana.

“I got a later start in the business, and I was able to have a sense of who I was and what I needed,” Kitsch said. “Being in L.A. was never a great thing for me, and I love being out here — there’s just so much peace to grasp.”

Kitsch’s big break came in 2006 with the role of Tim Riggins in the series Friday Night Lights. Since then, he’s landed major roles in several films and TV shows, like Lone Survivor, Waco and The Terminal List.

This success on the silver screen has afforded the 42-year-old the opportunity to give back. And that’s exactly what he intends to do with his property in Bozeman, Mont.

(Credit: Taylor Kitsch via The Holywood Reporter)

Kitsch is building a nature retreat to help veterans and recovering addicts find healing.

The retreat will include an A-frame house (which will serve as the central meeting space), as well as cabins and a geodesic dome for housing.

“I’m just really excited about this, about it being a base camp for people to empower themselves,” Kitsch said.

Taylor Kitsch Gives Back With Montana Retreat

Kitsch said his outreach will focus on the veteran community and those recovering from drug and alcohol addictions. He first became interested in veterans’ issues with he befriended formal Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell on the set of Lone Survivor. And he’s even recruited other veterans to help him in the building of the retreat.

“With my limited skills, I’m more of a runner,” Kitsch said.

Taylor Kitsch and other actors from The Terminal List attend the show’s premiere with WWII veterans. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

His desire to help those in recovery comes from personal experience. Kitsch took time away from acting last year to support a close relative’s sobriety.

“The stakes were very life-and-death, and Marcus [Luttrell] was one of the few people I called for help,” he says. “When you get into that community, it’s like you’re a brother for life, and it’s really beautiful.”

So far, “every f-cking nickel” of the project’s budget has come from Kitsch’s own pocket. But the actor says he’s grateful to have found a charitable passion.

“That’s what this place represents to me,” he said. “It’s not going to solve every problem, but hopefully it will help at least one person work toward what they need.”