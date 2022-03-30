Actor Ron Perlman Calls Ron DeSantis A ‘Nazi Pig’ Over Parental Rights In Education Bill

Outspoken actor Ron Perlman directed his latest rant in the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday.

Perlman, 71, posted a video to Twitter to give his opinion on HB 1557, Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. DeSantis recently signed the bill into law after weeks of opposers labeling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Good morning, Governor DeSantis,” Perlman said. “Ron here. Um, don’t say gay? Don’t say… as the first two words of a sentence spoken by a political leader of a state in the United States of America? Don’t say gay? Don’t f–king say gay you f–king Nazi pig? Say. First Amendment. Read about it. Then run for office. You piece of sh-t.”

The phrase “Don’t Say Gay” isn’t written in text anywhere in the bill. Per FLGov.com, there are three main components of the bill.

This bill prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in K-3 classrooms, and after 3rd grade, these conversations need to be age-appropriate. The bill ensures that at the beginning of every school year, parents will be notified about healthcare services offered at the school, with the right to decline any service offered. The bill ensures that whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to K-3 students, parents receive it first and provide permission for the school to administer the questionnaire or health screening to their child.

DeSantis said that the bill’s intentions are to protect and stand up for the rights of parents in the state of Florida.

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” DeSantis said. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

