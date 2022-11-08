Actor Matthew McConaughey Joins Effort To Buy The Commanders

A new name has entered the Washington Commanders Buyers Club

Actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly interested in joining forces with rapper Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ joint bid to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders as reports flare of a potential sale by longtime owner Dan Snyder.

As reported by the New York Post, an anonymous source detailed McConaughey’s deep connection to the Commanders owner, which has been seen as a positive development toward convincing him to finally sell the team.

DAN SNYDER HIRES BANK TO EXPLORE SALE OF WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

“Matthew has always been a huge fan and his ties with the team go way back,” the Post’s source relayed. “They support his foundation and he’s good pals with Dan Snyder — he and [supermodel wife Camilla Alves] were on Dan’s yacht over the Super Bowl last year.”

The most hated owner in all of sports, Snyder, has laid the foundation for a potential sale — a request long sought by Washington football fans as Snyder’s longtime mismanagement and alleged workplace misconduct issues loom over the team.

Is this a serious pitch by McConaughey? Or another Oscar-worthy performance? Time will ultimately tell.

However, this isn’t McConaughey’s first time joining the Commanders ownership rumor mills. The actor was previously name-dropped by former Washington QB Robert Griffin III in an effort to assemble a group of potential buyers for the NFL franchise. RGIII also mentioned Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and rapper Wale.