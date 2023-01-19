Actor Ben Savage From ‘Boy Meets World’ Is Running For Congress

Will we soon be going from Boy Meets World to… Boy Meets Congress?

Anybody who grew up in the 1990’s knows the show “Boy Meets World.” The ABC sitcom was a massive success as it told the story of characters Cory Matthews, Topanga Lawrence and of course their school teacher Mr. Feeney – played by the legendary William Daniels.

Actor Ben Savage, who played Cory on the hit show, has filed paperwork to run as a Democrat candidate for a Congressional seat in California’s 30th district. The area contains neighborhoods such as Burbank and West Hollywood. The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, however he is expected to make a bid for U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein’s seat, according to Deadline.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Ben Savage attends the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Day 1 at the Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

SAVAGE IS A POLITICAL SCIENCE MAJOR FROM STANFORD

The 42-year-old Savage has shown interest in politics before.

Last year, he unsuccessfully ran for West Hollywood City Council. In a statement released at the time, he explained his reasoning for wanting to make a difference in California.

“People have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading,” the 90’s star said. Savage continued: “People are eager for leaders who can talk to each other, build coalitions, work together on common sense policies and put the interests of the city and residents above their own.”

Ben Savage is a graduate of Stanford University where he majored in political science. He also interned for Pennsylvania Republican Senator Arlen Specter.

The cast of ABC’s Boy Meets World. (ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection)

In 2014, the Disney Channel created a “Boy Meets World” spin-off called “Girl Meets World.” It aired for three years and featured Savage reprising his role as Cory Matthews, this time as a father.

I don’t know what Savage’s politics or beliefs entail, but between both those shows he definitely has name recognition. And because he isn’t a seasoned politician maybe he can bring in some ideas that actually work and can turn the state around.

God knows California needs it.