ACLU Mourns Execution Of Child Rapist/Murderer Who Was Denied ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care

The American Civil Liberties Union has some seriously twisted priorities.

On Friday the ACLU condemned the state of Florida for failing to provide “gender-affirming” care to a convicted murderer and rapist before his execution.

“The state of Florida never provided medically necessary gender-affirming care to Duane Owen — causing her enormous suffering and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody,” the non-profit organization tweeted.

Duane Owen received a death sentence in 1986 for the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl and a 38-year-old mother of two.

Fair warning: This is hard to read.

Owen fatally stabbed the teenage babysitter, Karen Slattery, 18 times and then raped her corpse. Two months later, he raped and murdered Georgianna Worden with a hammer while her children were home.

During court proceedings, Owen stated he had “absorbed the souls” of his victims and they “still lived inside him.”

Owen claimed he sexually assaulted women as part of a ritual to harvest their hormones and that he carried out sexual violence to “turn himself into a female.”

(IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)

In total, Owen bragged he committed 7 rapes and 5 murders, along with a slew of other crimes that police never uncovered.

Yet the ACLU believes Florida is “cruel and unusual” for not facilitating this monster’s sex change.

ACLU claims brutal murderer is a victim.

In a subsequent tweet, the ACLU shamed Florida for not granting Owen “human dignity” — something he certainly never granted his victims.

“In legal papers she drafted, Owen wrote that she ‘should be accorded the essence of human dignity and be allowed to become who she was meant to be’ before her death,” the ACLU wrote.

No one should be killed by the state. The time to end the racist, unfair and cruel death penalty is now.”

Racist? He’s white. Unfair and cruel? Tell that to his victims’ families.

But this sort of behavior is typical of the ACLU.

Activists fight to ban transgender inmates from women’s prisons. (Credit: Aristide Economopoulos)

The ACLU also has a history of supporting violent male criminals who identify as women. In recent years, they’ve represented multiple killers and rapists in their bids to be transferred into female prisons.

That includes Michelle Hel-Loki Angelina, born a male named Perry Cerf.

Cerf is serving a 50-year sentence for the violent rape and murder of an Ecuadorian prostitute in 2002.

While awaiting trial, Cerf wrote a letter to The New York Daily News confessing to the crime and bragged about drinking the woman’s blood.

Sounds like he and Owen would have been great friends.