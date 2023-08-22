Will The ACC Finally Make A Decision On Expansion With Stanford, Cal? Clock Is Ticking, As Season Approaches

Videos by OutKick

The ongoing discussion about expansion within the ACC has been the topic of discussion as the college football season is just days away from starting. Will Stanford and Cal receive an invite? This question has been at the forefront with a league hoping to solve a revenue problem.

ACC presidents had a meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning, but that was called off before things got underway. A decision on whether or not to add teams to the conference, while trying to please schools like Florida and Clemson, has been a point of contention.

As for the addition of a team like Stanford, their willingness to join the conference and pass on taking any revenue in the first few years is a stark reminder of the situation. The Stanford athletic department is in good shape, which could make a move to the independent side in football more feasible, but they still need television revenue.

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speak to the press during the ACC Football Kickoff on Jul 20, 2022, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, the decision comes down to ACC presidents, who could not get the twelve votes needed last week to make the move. According to reports, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and North Carolina State were against the move of bringing in both Pac-12 schools, while Notre Dame continued to lobby for the Cardinals.

It reached a tipping point when former president George Bush lobbied for SMU to be a part of the ACC’s plan for expansion. Also, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was lobbying on her own for Stanford, which makes sense because of her involvement with the school. But make no mistake, ACC presidents are trying to decide on whether or not a move to the West Coast is actually worth it.

The Final Four Pac-12 Schools Have A Tough Decision

While this is going on in the ACC, Washington State and Oregon State are waiting on their two conference colleagues to make a decision. Both schools are in a difficult spot, trying to find the right path towards staying relevant in college football.

Would it make sense for the remaining schools to partner with the Mountain West Conference? Sure, but they would take a massive hit when it comes to television revenue. This is one of the reasons why Stanford has been adamant about foregoing any revenue at the moment, so they are secure down the road.

One of the overwhelming problems for the ACC is the current media rights deal. ESPN is in a position where they don’t need to pay the conference any additional revenue, with the current deal in place until 2036. If the ACC were to add additional teams, the payoff would almost certainly go towards the travel budget and other expenses, while some schools continue to look for a way out.

The ACC needed someone to break away from their ‘No’ vote, which could lead to the conference getting the twelve votes needed. But at the moment, it doesn’t sound like any of the schools against it are budging.

Could this change within a few hours? Sure, but there’s a reason why the ACC decided not to meet on Tuesday morning. If you know the votes aren’t there, don’t waste anyone’s time. The backdoor lobbying is still happening and conference presidents could call for a meeting at any moment.

But right now, Cal and Stanford are still vying for votes and to sway a school to vote in their favor. Unfortunately, it’s just a few days before the season begins and schools in the ACC are ready to either expand or punt on this opportunity for now.

Whatever the ACC decides to do, it’s time to make some decisions.