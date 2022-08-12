ACC College Football Futures: Miami Has A Shot To Win It All

The ACC is one conference that I think could have more drama this year than others. There is one team I like and think it is worth playing, and a few others that might have some intrigue to bring to the table. Let’s break this down and see where we are at. There are two clear top teams for me.

Clemson is probably the class of the ACC conference and I would bet they make it to the Championship game. If they get there, I really doubt that I’ll be able to play them to win the game at -155. So, I am locking in a play on Clemson to win the Championship. Ultimately, futures can be mostly about value, but I do think Clemson could win the conference. So, I think this works both ways. Last year, they were just 6-2 and didn’t make the game. But, I kind of looked at that as a rebuilding year.

Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook

Miami is another team that I’m taking a ticket on. At +500, I love the value. I think that Miami has a real shot to return to their glory years and even capture the trophy. I’ve been disappointed in them for a few years now, but this team looks like it has the potential to be ranked and compete with just about anyone. I’m encouraged by Tyler Van Dyke taking the ball for them after a 25 touchdown, 6 interception season last year. Defensively they can be strong as well. I really like this play and think that if we see Miami vs. Clemson in the game, Miami won’t be a +500 dog in the game.

Wake Forest lost the Conference Championship game last season to Pittsburgh. They also have their quarterback, Sam Hartman, out indefinitely. That drastically reduces my desire to get involved with them. While I think they are a talented club, this doesn’t make me believe they are worth a play.

North Carolina State is a team that I do think has the potential to make the game, but probably not win it, so there may be some value. One of the things that I like most about them is that the majority of a strong defense returns, and they have a lot of offense returning too. A free bet or even a half unit would be a good bet on the Wolfpack at +750.

I will not play Pittsburgh, I don’t think they are going to have a very good year. I’m concerned about too much turnover and not a good enough team overall. North Carolina is probably not at the point where you can trust them to be a top-tier team. Maybe one of their quarterbacks stands out and gets them into a position to win a bunch of games, but I think they are a few years away still.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024