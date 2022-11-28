ACC-Big Ten Challenge Ending After This Season

The ACC-Big Ten Challenge will soon be a thing of the past.

The historic basketball rivalry series has existed for more than two decades, and has given fans some incredible matchups over the years.

Unfortunately, ESPN has pulled the plug after the 2022 games and will replace it with an ACC-SEC challenge starting in 2023, according to Andy Katz. The Big 12-SEC challenge will also conclude in January.

1/2 Breaking: ESPN will announce today the @B1GMBBall–@accmbb Challenge will end this week after 23 years and the @Big12Conference–@SEC Challenge will conclude in January after a 10-year run. A new ACC-SEC Challenge for men and women will start the week after Thanksgiving 2023. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 28, 2022

This is an incredibly tough blow for college basketball fans, but the ACC–Big Ten Challenge is a casualty of the world we now live in with new media deals.

The Big Ten is bolting from ESPN for a new deal with Fox, CBS and NBC starting this summer. Given the fact ESPN has no ties to the B1G once the 2023 football and basketball seasons get underway, it doesn’t make a ton of sense for the network to promote the conference. After all, it won’t even have rights to B1G home games anymore.

The ACC-Big Ten Challenge is ending. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s simply the world we live in. There’s upsides and downsides to massive media deals. A positive is the Big Ten has too much money to spend, and a negative is we lose awesome traditions like this one.

As anyone who is a college basketball fan knows, the ACC-Big Ten Challenge has given us some great moments over the years.

In 2009, Duke went on the road to Wisconsin and got beat by a scrappy and far-outmatched Wisconsin team. The Blue Devils ended up finishing the year with a national title.

Enjoy all the ACC-Big Ten matchups this week because it all comes to an end in a matter of days. Soak it up while it lasts.