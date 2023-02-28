ACC And Big East Games Featured In Bets For Tonight

Videos by OutKick

After a couple of days off from college basketball, we are back and I’m ready for this domination of basketball. The college tournaments are quickly approaching and that’s great too. But, today, as with most Tuesday’s, we have a full slate of college basketball. I’m looking forward to watching a few but here are a couple of plays I like for the games tonight.

Marquette vs. Butler, 6:30 ET

This isn’t your Brad Stevens Bulldogs. This year they are just a .500 square and are struggling to get much momentum on the season. So far, they sit at just a 14-15 record. They have won three of their past five games but their three wins are by a combined five points. Their losses were by 18 points total. They were able to keep the game close against Marquette in the first matchup when they traveled to them – a 60-52 loss. Being in the same conference, the teams play the same opponents so we have some games we can compare and Marquette is playing very well lately. They’ve won their past four games – matches over DePaul, Creighton, Xavier, and Georgetown. They beat Georgetown by 14 and Butler lost to them by six. They beat DePaul by six and Butler won the game by one. My point here is that Butler is struggling against similar opponents. Marquette is playing better basketball and even on the road, I’m taking them to cover this -8.5 spread. It is a bit risky as normally I’d think it makes sense to take the points at home, but Butler just isn’t playing good enough basketball for me to support them.

North Carolina State vs. Duke, 7:00 ET

Is this a game that has a faulty or inflated line for the Blue Devils because they are a public team or are they actually going to cover? Duke has a good chance to take this game in their home stadium, but it won’t be a very easy matchup against a solid North Carolina State team. Lately, though, Duke has been playing good basketball. They’ve won their past four games and only one of them was a lose matchup. Their last loss was to Virginia and that came in overtime. North Carolina State is coming off of an embarrassing loss to Clemson in their last game. It was the first game in a few weeks that Jarkel Joiner hasn’t dominated for them and it seems like he is the key to their offense. NC State did win the first matchup against Duke. It was an embarrassing 24-point loss for the Blue Devils. Is revenge on the mind? I think so. Call me a homer, because I do like Duke. I’ll take them -6.5.

A couple of smaller plays for you action junkies out there. I like Eastern Michigan to win the game over Bowling green at +140, but the safer route is to grab the three points. I also think we probably see more than 134 points in the Arkansas and Tennessee game. The Vols offense has been really good lately so I think the over is the right play there.

