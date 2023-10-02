Abercrombie & Fitch Ex-CEO Mike Jeffries Accused Of Exploiting Men For Sex At Parties Around The World

Videos by OutKick

The BBC says it spent two years investigating Mike Jeffries, the ex-CEO of clothing brand Abercrombie and Fitch and spoke to 12 men who told stories of “attending or organizing events involving sex acts” for the former clothing mogul and his British partner Matthew Smith.

Eight of the men who attended the alleged sex party events say they were recruited by a shadowy middleman figure who was missing part of his nose and wore a snakeskin patch to cover the missing nose.

Before running its report that came out Monday, the BBC said it “carried out extensive fact-checking” on the stories the men told about the sex parties.

Makes sense, especially when you’re about to claim this ex-clothing guy “exploited young men for sex” at these alleged events.

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries is accused of exploiting men for sex at events he hosted with his partner Matthew Smith. / Getty Images

Let’s get down to business on how this alleged sexual exploitation went down

Remember, the BBC is alleging all of this:

• Dudes would be recruited by the guy missing his nose and this guy was a real (alleged, gotta use that everywhere!) scumbag who told at least one guy he — nose guy — would have to perform oral sex on the model before the model would be allowed to meet the A&F movers and shakers.

• One guy says he went through the first phase of the game and was then told to use some A&F gift cards to look nice when he met Mike Jeffries at his Hamptons house. The model, David Bradberry, claims he showed up to the event and Jeffries had “poppers” under his nose and later had sex with the ex-CEO.

• The BBC says men claim Jeffries and his partner would direct the sex parties. Models were told to have a bunch of gay sex and then they were handed a bunch of money to go away.

• Recruiters were used to find men willing to party and then the recruiter would receive $500 to $1k for their referral work.

• There were groomers who would shave down men who showed up to these parties; it was described as “dehumanizing.”

• There were non-disclosure agreements signed by the party boys, but, as is always the case in these cases, the boy toys say they didn’t have time for their lawyers to go over the fine print details.

A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of topless male models waving to a crowd of onlookers from an Abercrombie & Fitch flagship clothing store in Hong Kong on August 5, 2012. AFP PHOTO / LAURENT FIEVET (Photo credit should read LAURENT FIEVET/AFP/GettyImages)

One of the guys who ended up at these parties, Barrett Pall, says there was a bunch of gay stuff going down and that the whole experience “broke him.”

He says the partying “mentally messed me up.”

Another guy says he was recruited for a trip to Marrakesh, Morrocco where he figured he would serve as a stripper and that would be that. The stripper was struggling in the modeling industry and figured he would make a few bucks to support his family.

He now claims he might have been raped by someone at the party.

Jeffries and Smith didn’t respond to the allegations while the guy with the missing nose says this is ridiculous and that there was no “deceptive or forceful” actions on his part and he doesn’t know of any others who behaved in such a way.

The Jeffries allegations are rather interesting because the former A&F CEO was hired to run the brand by none other than Les Wexner, who was an old friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s just weird how all of this turned out for these guys. You’d think that they all would’ve gotten rich and then faded off into retirement without sex exploitation scandals and a supposedly dead guy hanging in his cell.

Wild times.