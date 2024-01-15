ABC, NBC, CBS Ignoring Fani Willis Bombshell

Videos by OutKick

Court documents filed earlier this month allege Fulton County, Ga., district attorney Fani Willis was romantically involved with special prosecutor Nathan Wade before she hired him to prosecute President Donald Trump on election interference.

The filing also claims both Willis and Wade benefited financially from the relationship.

The accusations are substantial. And, perhaps, consequential.

Monday, Clay Travis predicted that Willis will eventually have to step down from her position as DA as a result:

Fani Willis blamed racism for accusations that she slept with her subordinate and paid him $650k of taxpayer money. I discussed with @HARRISFAULKNER this morning: pic.twitter.com/OaIYZviVO2 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 15, 2024

Yet viewers of ABC, NBC, and CBS might be unaware of the story, even a week after it was reported.

According to the media watchdog NewsBusters, the Big Three networks ignored the allegations entirely last week.

It wasn’t until Monday morning on Good Morning America that any of the three networks acknowledged the allegations.

But host George Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton flack, didn’t provide any analysis on the severity of the allegations.

Rather, he played a clip of Willis reminding those in attendance that she is a black woman.

“The Georgia D.A. prosecuting President Trump responds publicly for the first time to allegations she had an improper relationship with one of the lawyers she hired for the case,” said Stephanopoulos, leading into the below clip.

Fani Willis: "You cannot expect Black women to be perfect and save the world. We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace."

pic.twitter.com/VAWVwpYlzS — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 14, 2024

“You cannot expect Black women to be perfect and save the world. We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace,” said Willis.

Translation: “I am a black woman. You can’t criticize me. Don’t make me call you a racist.”

Perhaps Willis will try using that excuse in court, should she face criminal charges. And if the allegations are true, she should.

Thus, ABC, NBC, and CBS ignoring such a bombshell further validates that their news divisions are not impartial, as advertised.

The Big Three may present the news in a different tone than CNN and MSNBC, yet the intent is the same:

To manipulate the information the viewers consume and persuade them to vote for a specific party.

That doesn’t describe a news source but an ally of the Democrat Party.