ABC, NBC, CBS Ignoring Fani Willis Bombshell

Court documents filed earlier this month allege Fulton County, Ga., district attorney Fani Willis was romantically involved with special prosecutor Nathan Wade before she hired him to prosecute President Donald Trump on election interference.
The filing also claims both Willis and Wade benefited financially from the relationship.
The accusations are substantial. And, perhaps, consequential.
Monday, Clay Travis predicted that Willis will eventually have to step down from her position as DA as a result:
Yet viewers of ABC, NBC, and CBS might be unaware of the story, even a week after it was reported.
According to the media watchdog NewsBusters, the Big Three networks ignored the allegations entirely last week.
It wasn’t until Monday morning on Good Morning America that any of the three networks acknowledged the allegations.
But host George Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton flack, didn’t provide any analysis on the severity of the allegations.
Rather, he played a clip of Willis reminding those in attendance that she is a black woman.
“The Georgia D.A. prosecuting President Trump responds publicly for the first time to allegations she had an improper relationship with one of the lawyers she hired for the case,” said Stephanopoulos, leading into the below clip.
“You cannot expect Black women to be perfect and save the world. We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace,” said Willis.
Translation: “I am a black woman. You can’t criticize me. Don’t make me call you a racist.”
Perhaps Willis will try using that excuse in court, should she face criminal charges. And if the allegations are true, she should.
Thus, ABC, NBC, and CBS ignoring such a bombshell further validates that their news divisions are not impartial, as advertised.
The Big Three may present the news in a different tone than CNN and MSNBC, yet the intent is the same:
To manipulate the information the viewers consume and persuade them to vote for a specific party.
That doesn’t describe a news source but an ally of the Democrat Party.
In 1930’s Germany, the Nazi party rose to power rapidly through their control of information. They decided what everyone was allowed to hear and see. Very simple.
The same is happening today. Anyone who denies this can finger point, virtue signal, and justify their position however they like, but they are following the Nazi playbook, plain and simple.
If God is not the #1 priority in your life, and you base all of your hopes on men, this is one of the scariest points in American history. If you know God, and you’ve accepted Jesus as your lord and savior, you understand the truth, and know that men have no power over your eternal life.
I’m not saying don’t vote. I’m not saying don’t speak the truth in regards to current political events. I’m saying to prioritize your life, and understand that no politician can save you. Rather live your life to the best of your ability in lock step with Jesus Christ, and know that no amount of lies told by men, no matter how powerful will factor into your eternal salvation. Stand up for what you know is true. God Bless.