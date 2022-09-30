Former U.S. women’s soccer star Abby Wambach is cutting ties with a joint venture linked to Brett Favre amid the very troubling welfare fraud allegations surrounding the former NFL quarterback.

Wambach was a member of the sports advisory board for Odyssey Health, a drug company that is developing a nasal spray designed to treat concussions. Favre is the top investor of the company. Former NFL quarterbacks Mark Rypien and Kurt Warner are also members of the board.

According to a lawsuit filed by the state of Mississippi, $2.1 million that was meant to go to welfare recipients was instead directed to Odyssey Health.

Wambach explained that she immediately began the process of distancing herself from the company after hearing of the allegations. She’s already been scrubbed from the company’s website as well.

“Minutes after learning this new information, I initiated the process to immediately and fully divest myself from any involvement — financial and otherwise — with Prevacus/Odyssey Health Inc., a process that I insisted be complete by end of day today,” Wambach told NBC.

Favre joined Odyssey Health – previously named Prevacus – in 2018 becoming the largest investor and stockholder in the company, according to a lawsuit filed in May by the state of Mississippi against over 30 defendants.

The lawsuit stated that Favre urged Prevacus founder Dr. Jacob VanLandingham to solicit nonprofit owner Nancy New to use funds from the state’s Department of Human Services.

Over a 10-month stretch beginning in December of 2018, $2.1 million meant for welfare recipients was diverted to the company, according to the lawsuit.