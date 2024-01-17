Abandoning Alabama: Star Safety Caleb Downs Enters Portal, Likely Georgia Bound After WR Isaiah Bond Left For Texas

Videos by OutKick

The No. 1 safety in America in the class of 2023 who became one of the top freshman in the nation this past season plans to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Caleb Downs entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Wednesday morning and is expected to land at Georgia for his sophomore season. That is where his Alabama defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson, left for last week to be a co-defensive coordinator.

New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer either didn’t offer Robinson or didn’t get him. On Monday night, DeBoer hired South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack as his defensive coordinator.

Alabama’s Caleb Downs 2nd Top Player To Exit Post Saban

Downs is the second major star from Alabama to hit the portal since legendary coach Nick Saban retired after 17 seasons with the Tide on Jan. 10.

Sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Bond entered the portal shortly after Saban’s announcement and transferred to Texas on Sunday – two days after Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington to replace Saban.

247 Sports called Downs the No. 1 safety in the nation in the 2022-23 recruiting season, the No. 8 prospect in the nation overall and the No. 1 player in Georgia. Downs went to Mill Creek high in Hoschton, Georgia, which is 45 minutes from the Georgia campus. He originally chose Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame and signed with the Tide on Dec. 21, 2022.

Isaiah Bond Led Crimson Tide In Receptions Last Season

Downs won the Shaun Alexander national freshman of the year award after the 2023 regular season along with Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year. And he made the first unit of the All-SEC team. Downs led Alabama with 107 tackles on the season with 3.5 for losses. He intercepted two passes, broke up four and forced and recovered a fumble. Downs also returned four punts for 87 yards with a touchdown.

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Caleb Downs (2) warms up before the Alabama Crimson Tide game versus the Michigan Wolverines CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January, 1, 2024, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer (right) trying to keep Crimson Tide players in light of Nick Saban’s retirement last week. (Getty Images)

New Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Trying To Keep Players

Bond led Alabama in the 2023 season in receptions with 48 for 668 yards and four touchdowns. He was the No. 11 receiver in the nation coming out of Buford, Georgia in 2022.

“Our players are being sought after from our own roster,” Kalen DeBoer said Saturday after being introduced as Alabama’s coach. “There’s less people to get in front of them. And so, I’m working tirelessly with who we have here.”