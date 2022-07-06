Aaron Rodgers Wants To ‘Temper Expectations’ Surrounding Packers Receivers

Green Bay’s receivers room is a whole lot different than it was last fall and so are the expectations of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Gone are familiar names Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Replacing them are some combination of veteran Sammy Watkins, rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and a handful of previously rostered Packers who have yet to achieve much sustained NFL success.

The new crew obviously lacks production, though the Green Bay front office seems to be salivating over their potential. Not that any of that matters much to Rodgers.

“I like production over potential,” Rodgers said via The Athletic. “We have some production. We have a lot of potential. So we need to temper expectations and heighten the accountability. I think that’s the most important thing for those guys.”

Our @WildeAndTausch crew agrees that Allen Lazard will lead the #Packers WRs in snaps in 2022. Who’ll be No. 2?

• @MarkTauscher65 took Romeo Doubs (at 12-1 odds).

• @_JesseNelson took Randall Cobb (even).

• I took Sammy Watkins (4-1). Who’ve YOU got? Watson? Amari? Winfeee? pic.twitter.com/WwkBDkDFuh — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) June 30, 2022

Watkins has played a full season only once in his eight-year NFL career, and that was in his rookie season (2014). Watson and Doubs, selected in the 2nd and 4th rounds of April’s draft, are yet to catch an official NFL pass.

That’s not lost on Rodgers, who is seeking receiving help anywhere he can find it. “There are guys who’ve done some things in the league and there are guys that haven’t and they’re going to get opportunities, so reasonable expectations for those guys and then high expectations and accountability for the entire room,” Rodgers told The Athletic.

FanDuel Sportsbook seems a bit more optimistic. They currently list the Pack (+500) as being tied with the Rams as the second-most likely team to win the NFC.

