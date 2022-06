Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has addressed his NFL future during a conversation with ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Rodgers plans on remaining a Packer for the rest of his career. Hutton and Chad breakdown the impact of Rodgers staying in Green Bay in the video below.

