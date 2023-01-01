 Aaron Rodgers Thrilled To Be In Playoff Chase After Many Struggles Of 2022 Season

This NFL season has been a struggle for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers and their quarterback won 13 regular-season games three years running. But not this year.

Rodgers has been the MVP two consecutive seasons. Not happening this season.

The Packers quarterback has 24 TD passes and 11 interceptions. That’s exactly half as many touchdowns as he threw two seasons ago. It is also more interceptions than Rodgers has thrown the past two seasons combined.

Rodgers hasn’t seen his quarterback rating rise above 100 since September. And he has not thrown for 300 yards in a game all season. That’s the first time that’s happened since Rodgers became Green Bay’s starter in 2008.

But despite all that and the obvious frustrations of a 7-8 season, Rodgers is thrilled to be playing a meaningful game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. He is thrilled to be playing this season, period.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Rough Season But Aaron Rodgers Has No Regrets

Someone recently asked Rodgers if he ever second-guesses himself about coming back for 2022.

His immediate answer: “A resounding no.”

“I actually contemplated it later whether I truly believe that quick answer,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “And after contemplation it was the same. I love this game, I love competing. I love the opportunity to lead. Love the relationships that are formed in the locker room. I love watching young players grow up and find their footing and find their confidence and show their personality.

“There’s a lot of really special things that happen outside of the Xs and Os and stats during the season. When it comes to playing, I have a lot of pride in my performance. And obviously you show up and want to win championships but you also want individual accolades. You want to be playing your best.”

Rodgers and the Packers are playing well as the season reaches its final two weeks.

The Packers have won three consecutive games. They have for nearly a month staved off apparent elimination from the playoff picture and that continues Sunday against Minnesota.

But they need help to reach the postseason.

Ryan Grant of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Tom Lynn /Getty Images)

Packers Need Help To Makes Playoffs

The Packers’ most likely path to the postseason is for the Commanders to lose one of their two remaining games — either against Cleveland on Sunday or Dallas next week — while they extend their winning streak.

Green Bay must beat both the Vikings and Lions next week, combined with that Washington scenario to make the playoffs.

Green Bay can also get in by winning out if the Giants lose both their remaining games.

That’s a lot to think about. But Rodgers, a thoughtful man, has considered all the possibilities.

“It’d be great to go into the last game of the year controlling our destiny, and we know for that to happen, we need a Browns win [over New York] and a Packers win [over Minnesota],” Rodgers said.

This didn’t seem probable in November. The Packers lost consecutive games to Tennessee and Philadelphia to find themselves with a 4-8 record.

But it was then that Rodgers spoke of winning out.

Aaron Rodgers called for Packers to win out. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rodgers Asked Packers To Win Out

And guess what? The Packers are on course so far.

“Since then we’ve been on a little bit of a run,” Rodgers said. “I said it a while ago, we can beat anybody. There’s been times where it looks like we can lose to anybody, too, this season. Hopefully we come out and keep playing the way we’ve been playing.”

That would make this season — sometimes a battle to merely complete — more satisfying.

“It’s been a special year in a lot of different ways,” Rodgers said. “There have been a lot of life lessons to be learned in this year. A lot of interesting experiences and conversations that I’ll take with me long after I’m done playing that I’m really appreciative of.”

