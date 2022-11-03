Aaron Rodgers Talks Packers’ Lack Of Trade Deadline Moves

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it passed without any major moves by the Green Bay Packers. However, that doesn’t seem to bother Aaron Rodgers.

“My hopes are always up in life,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “I’m an optimist. And obviously the compensation for whatever players we were going after just didn’t make sense. So I trust [G.M.] Brian [Gutekunst.] We had some good conversations. I know that we were in on some things, and it obviously just didn’t pan out.”

From what Rodgers was saying the Packers certainly took a shot at making some trades, but when the deadline arrived they were left empty-handed.

The Packers QB was then asked if he had any thoughts as to why teams with better records, like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Packers’ division-rival Minnesota Vikings, didn’t have any trouble getting deals done.

“Well, with all due respect to those teams, we’re chasing some other teams right now,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got to get back in the hunt. Those teams are out front right now. So I’m worried about our guys that we’ve got in the locker room,” Rodgers explained.

“Like I said, I know we were in on some guys, and liked a few. But it just didn’t work out.”

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have much criticism for his team’s lack of movement ahead of the trade deadline. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Rodgers Wouldn’t Give Reporters The Reaction They Were Seeking

While the clear goal was for Rodgers to slam his front office, he must have been in one of his zen states because he wouldn’t budge.

Instead, he reiterated the need for the Packers to make it work with the personnel they have, noting that the team didn’t lose anyone either.

“We didn’t subtract, either,” he said. “I think that’s a really important point to make. So obviously the organization . . . believes that we have the right guys in place to win,” Rodgers said.

“There’s no tanking, there’s no rebuild. This is the team that is expected to get the job done.”

They’ll have to get it done this weekend when they take on the Detroit Lions.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle