Aaron Rodgers Says Packers Getting Punched In The Mouth Might Actually Be A Good Thing

No one’s shaking at the thought of facing the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers. Not even the Washington Commanders, equipped with their backup QB to face off against the big bad Aaron Rodgers.

The Commanders defeated Green Bay, 23-21, as the Packers’ offense continued to be burdened with inexperienced receivers, a leaky offensive line and a frustrated Rodgers. Green Bay’s offense hasn’t been the same since losing Davante Adams in the offseason, and it feels like they are closer to demise than a comeback campaign.

Aaron Rodgers: ‘This Might Be The Best Thing For Us’

Rodgers sounded off on Green Bay’s shaky start in the postgame media session: admitting that this all-time-low for Matt LaFleur’s Packers may actually be “the best thing” for a playoff-hopeful team.

“I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us,” Rodgers said, also dropping a “g*ddamn” on the mic to send a clear message that he’s pissed.

Rodgers anticipates that Sunday’s loss to Washington will set them up as massive underdogs against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Rodgers hopes his team can move forward with a hungrier attitude after getting punched in the mouth by the Commanders.

“This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us,” Rodgers added.

The Packers offense is 22nd in the League for points per game (18.3).

During the contest, Rodgers looked over to his sideline and yelled, “What the f**k are we doing?”

Green Bay extended its losing streak to three games, with the three L’s coming against beatable teams like the Commanders, New York Jets and Giants.

With a difficult upcoming slate of games that includes the Bills, Cowboys and Eagles, Rodgers and the Packers will have an opportunity to showcase their moxie. Or sink even deeper.

