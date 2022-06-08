Aaron Rodgers Says He’ll Retire With The Packers

Many of us predicted Aaron Rodgers might exit Green Bay this offseason and now the Packers star insists he’s staying until he hangs ’em up. He was asked by reporters Tuesday if he’d like to retire with the Packers.

“Yes, definitely,” Rodgers said without hesitation. “Unless they trade me.”

Nice litte twist there.

Aaron Rodgers 'definitely' wants to retire with the Packers https://t.co/sb4jeU3eEm pic.twitter.com/0po4wEJOXa — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2022

The 38-year-old MVP still has it. He’s been one of the game’s best players and that isn’t likely to change in 2022. Unfortunately for Rodgers, the Packers just lost his favorite weapon, Devante Adams — that won’t help his farewell tour.

If there’s one thing that helps aging stars exit the game on their own terms it’s winning. Many NFL analysts believe the Packers will take steps backwards due to their losses on offense, but we won’t rule out Rodgers making the most of his final years in Green Bay.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension this past spring that leaves a trade the only other option for the Packers in the coming years.

Aaron Rodgers said he "yes, definitely" thinks he'll finish his career with the #Packers. A big part of that is his improved relationship with the front office. Rodgers saw "positive things" and credits Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst & Russ Ball for having those conversations. pic.twitter.com/73ts5LRm9T — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) June 7, 2022

“Some conversations had to be had and I’m happy they were had and I appreciated the honesty,” Rodgers said. “They were some very direct conversations and I have’t really shied away from conflict during my time here because I feel like its led to a resolution. It wasn’t hand to hand conflict or combat but some serious heart to heart. For someone that loves this franchise so much I feel it was important to share my opinions about certain things and how this place can improve long after I’m gone. Relationships change, for sure.”

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers knows he’s at fault in some way for what’s gone on in the past. His tenure was mostly peaceful until recently when the narrative shifted to Rodgers being more of a prima donna. Regardless of that narrative, Rodgers seems to be at peace with the packers for now and that’ll surely change this winter.

We’ll check back then.