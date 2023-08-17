Aaron Rodgers Savagely Jokes About Former Packers Coach on ‘Hard Knocks’

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers may be enjoying the spotlight as the great unifier of the New York Jets this offseason, but the guy has an absolutely ruthless sense of humor.

On Tuesday’s episode of Hard Knocks, Rodgers appeared on screen during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. Rodgers threw savage jabs at his buddy and former Packers O-Line coach, James Campen, now part of the Panthers personnel.

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Rodgers appeared over the moon to reunite with Campen, even with his explicit jabs.

Aaron Rodgers absolutely roasts his old coach James Campen on Hard Knocks 🤣😂



“What’s up, little b***h? What are you doing?” Rodgers bugged Campen. “What are you doing, huh? You look fat as s**t.”

It was a fairly funny scene from the HBO show, proving Rodgers — with all his smarts and whatnot — still sounds like an enthusiastic college buddy around his friends.

“Why did Rodgers do Campen like that,” one X commenter posted.

“They were good buddies in Green Bay. Campen was his favorite coach,” another commenter added.

It’s true: Rodgers and Campen go way back in Wisconsin. Campen worked for the Packers from 2004 to 2018. He spent well over a decade with Rodgers, who was drafted by the Packers in 2005.

Rodgers talked about his deep connection with Campen:

Another highlight from Tuesday’s new episode centered on a mentalist / magician visiting the Jets facility.

The mage, Oz Pearlman, dazzled Rodgers with a goldfish trick that you must see to believe.

