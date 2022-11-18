Aaron Rodgers Gives Perfectly Snide Answers To Reporters Following Loss To Titans

Aaron Rodgers wanted to be anywhere other than his postgame press conference following the Green Bay Packers home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

After a come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, many thought Rodgers and the Packers may have figured something out in the process. That wasn’t the case on Thursday night, however, as Green Bay fell 27-17 and Rodgers didn’t exactly look like his usual self.

Aaron Rodgers Gets Honest Postgame After Loss To Titans

Rodgers admitted that he “definitely missed a couple throws” during what was Green Bay’s seventh loss of the season.

The real fun came when reporters asked Rodgers two specific questions.

Asked “where do you go from here?” Rodgers gave a smart-aleck, yet honest answer: “home.”

“Where do you go from here?”



Aaron Rodgers: “home?” pic.twitter.com/gXnuFXt2WQ — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 18, 2022

Some Green Bay fans were so frustrated at Rodgers that they elected to boo him and the rest of the team. He was asked about that after the game, as well, and called it “interesting” after an awkwardly long pause following the question.

Aaron Rodgers reaction to getting booed at home, “interesting” so delicious pic.twitter.com/vnl4Pd6uFR — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) November 18, 2022

Rodgers is far from laying it down for the remainder of the season despite the Packers sitting at 4-7 on the year. He admitted that if Green Bay plays to its potential it can win its last six games.

Things don’t get any easier for Rodgers and the Packers, however, as they square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in their next contest.