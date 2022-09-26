Aaron Rodgers Says Something He Saw On Jumbotron Helped Packers Beat Bucs On Final Play

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on the field for the Buccaneers’ pivotal two-point attempt with 14 seconds left in regulation on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t play a role in the Packers’ defensive stop. Rodgers was paying attention to the Jumbotron in Tampa Bay, which apparently showed some valuable information before the play.

After Tom Brady connected with Russell Gage with 14 seconds left to cut the Bucs’ deficit to 14-12, they were hit with a delay of game penalty on the two-point conversion. After the game, Rodgers explained that something that was shown on Tampa’s video board tipped him off, and he relayed whatever he saw to the coaching staff.

Rodgers didn’t note exactly what he saw on the Jumbotron but given his comments, he may have been suggesting that if it weren’t for him the delay of game call may not have been called in the first place.

“Well they showed it on the previous play, too,” Rodgers told the Fox broadcast. “It was a delay on both plays. Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something, (and) I just passed on the information.”

👀



What does this mean? pic.twitter.com/DqOaTo2go8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 25, 2022

While we’ll likely never know if Rodgers had any influence on the delay of game call – which was pretty clear on the two-point conversion – but nevertheless his Packers improved to 2-1 on Sunday in dramatic fashion.

Brady was unable to connect with Gage for the second straight play on the two-point try from the seven-yard line before the Packers recovered an onside kick attempt to seal their 14-12 road win.