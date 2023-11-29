Aaron Rodgers Takes Another Step Towards His Ultimate Goal, Which Is To Prove Everyone Else Wrong

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets officially opened the 21-day window for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. That means Rodgers can start practicing with the team, but does not mean that he’s definitely playing this season.

Coach Saleh on what this means for QB Aaron Rodgers as he works to get back on the field pic.twitter.com/izqUHYRiE2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2023

Essentially, the Jets have 21 days from Wednesday to either activate Rodgers or shut him down for the season. But, by designating him to return, he can practice. The fact that he’s ready to start practicing just two-and-a-half months removed from Achilles surgery is quite amazing.

79 days after his Achilles injury, Aaron Rodgers is back on the practice field. pic.twitter.com/U2i2z4u7JX — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 29, 2023

That’s exactly why Rodgers is doing it — just to show that he can.

Returning to the Jets this season doesn’t make sense for the soon-to-be-40-year-old quarterback (he’s still 39 until Saturday, but he’s basically 40).

He’s not going to play this week and almost certainly not going to play next week. The Jets play the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans. They could, theoretically, beat both teams. The Jets are currently 2.5-point underdogs against Atlanta and 4.5-point dogs vs. Houston, both at home.

But, it’s unlikely they win both games. Even if they do, they’re still 6-7 heading into a road date against the Miami Dolphins, who just blasted them on Black Friday.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets playoff chances sit just under 3 percent. They’re likely not reaching the postseason.

But, don’t count out Rodgers to return anyway. As I wrote two weeks ago, returning to the field is about more than winning the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets on the sidelines during a football game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers wants to prove everyone wrong. We all said his injury was season-ending. Rodgers wants to show that it wasn’t. He wants to become the first NFL player to ever suffer an Achilles tear during the regular season and return.

From that column:

Even if the team doesn’t have a chance to win the Super Bowl, I think Rodgers’ determination to prove everyone wrong fuels him just as much as winning. Perhaps more.

That drive to prove the doubters wrong is very powerful. If you’ve ever felt it, you know.

That’s why I wouldn’t bet against Rodgers returning this season.

Whether he can win the Super Bowl or not.

Head coach Robert Saleh basically admitted as much when he announced Rodgers return to the practice field.

“Is there motivation to be the first to ever do it? Sure,” Saleh said.

"He's sacrificed so much already for the organization…it's a testament to who he is as a human." – Coach Saleh on @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/oCFm4VJLdd — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2023

On Wednesday, Rodgers took the next step toward his goal.

Except, his goal might not be the one everyone assumes.