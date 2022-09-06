Aaron Rodgers Might Already Have a New Favorite Receiver

Green Bay Packers star quarterback — and reigning 2x NFL MVP — Aaron Rodgers will have to make several adjustments this year. Arguably the biggest is the departure of his previous pass catching favorite, Davante Adams. Adams will be catching passes from Derek Carr in Las Vegas this season.

But Rodgers seems to have forged a new connection with former Iowa State star Allen Lazard — at least if his choice of shirt is to be believed.

According to Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman, Rodgers recently wore a t-shirt expressing his support for the new pairing:

No still photography allowed in the locker room and he didn’t talk today, but Aaron Rodgers is wearing a “Rodgers/Lazard ‘23 MAKE GREEN BAY GREAT AGAIN” T-shirt. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 5, 2022

Lazard, who’s been with the Packers since 2018, started 13 games last year, catching 40 passes for 513 yards with eight touchdowns. But with Adams gone and Aaron Rodgers’ support, his role is certain to increase.

Aaron Rodgers needs a new #1 receiver in Green Bay and Allen Lazard appears to be on track to get the first look for the Packer (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Packers do have several other pass catching options, namely veteran wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Juwann Winfree, along with tight end Marcedes Lewis.

They also drafted Christian Watson out of North Dakota State with the 34th pick in this year’s draft. Watson has been banged up during camp but is expected to play in Week 1.

Then, there’s the emerging Romeo Doubs, a fourth round pick in April’s draft, who has had a very good training camp preseason.

But Lazard has flashed immense potential, despite being an undrafted free agent coming out of Iowa State.

Like Rodgers, Lazard likes to express himself via his apparel, which might reveal why Rodgers donned the shirt that he did.

Allen Lazard’s shirt after smoking the Bears 💀



Chicago can’t escape it



(via @packers) pic.twitter.com/Zm6sHhSEfy — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has been able to transition after losing star receivers in the past, and if he’s to lead the team back to the Super Bowl, he’ll need to find new places to distribute the ball.

So far, it seems like Lazard might be the leading candidate to become the main target.

That said, you have to wonder if he, too, thinks Rodgers is a “prick” for not making the same personal health decisions as Shannon Sharpe.