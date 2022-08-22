Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers thinks Jordan Love has plenty of potential.

During the first preseason game of the year for the Packers against the 49ers, Love tossed two touchdowns and three interceptions on 13/24 passing, but Rodgers didn’t think it’s all on the young QB.

Jordan Love bounces back in second preseason game. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Despite multiple turnovers, the future hall of famer made it clear mistakes were made all over the place that resulted in Love struggling, especially with receivers making mistakes.

https://twitter.com/ByRyanWood/status/1559625096444116992

https://twitter.com/Peter_Bukowski/status/1559914924398284801

The good news for Love is that he had a much more stable performance this past weekend against the Saints.

While his completion percentage was still incredibly low at 50%, he threw one touchdown and managed to not throw a single interception.

Love was picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft after the Packers traded up to get the former Utah State star. The pick resulted in a massive fracture within the organization between Rodgers and management.

Aaron Rodgers voices support for Jordan Love. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With all that smoothed out, the face of the Packers is clearly supportive of the man drafted to likely eventually replace him.

However, it still remains to see whether or not Love can be an NFL QB. He’s thrown a grand total of 62 passes in regular season games, and has a total of two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Those stats aren’t going to inspire confidence in anyone.

Jordan Love’s stats don’t tell the full story, according to Aaron Rodgers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Luckily, Jordan Love still has plenty of time to develop because Aaron Rodgers isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future.