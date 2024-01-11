Aaron Rodgers Pops On Pat McAfee To Talk Bill Belichick, Nick Saban Two Days After Supposed Final Appearance

Videos by OutKick

Tuesday was supposed to mark Aaron Rodgers’ last appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ during the current NFL season, but with Nick Saban retiring and Bill Belichick parting ways with the New England Patriots in back-to-back fashion, Rodgers jumped on the show for a brief visit on Thursday.

McAfee announcing that January 9 marked Rodgers’ last appearance on the show for the NFL season was significant given the quarterback’s back-and-forth with Jimmy Kimmel over the last week or so. This is also the earliest that Rodgers’ appearances have ended in relation to the season in his four-year relationship with McAfee’s show, leading many to think executives at ESPN pushed McAfee to pull the plug on the Rodgers interviews for the foreseeable future.

McAfee admitted during Wednesday’s announcement that he’s happy the quarterback won’t be appearing anymore because he got tired of hearing the “noise” around the things Rodgers said on the show.

With news of Saban retiring at Alabama and Belichick leaving the Patriots, an exception was made to the program and Rodgers jumped on for a quick hit on Thursday afternoon to pay respects to both coaches.

Rodgers began by saying he’s “insulated” in a place somewhere in the woods with a spotty Internet connection and had to ask McAfee if the news about Saban retiring was actually true.

After confirming the news that everyone not living under a rock has heard about, Rodgers shared stories about his experiences with both head coaches.

“It’s too bad, those are two iconic, iconic coaches,” Rodgers said. “I think in general we play this game, we love this game about this idea of ‘game-changers’ and people who actually change the game and in actuality there are very few people who really move the game forward, players or coaches.”

“When you’re talking about people who actually made a difference in the game, moved the game forward, and were trailblazers, Bill Belichick and Nick Saban were those guys.”

“Bill Belichick loves the game of football.. We played him in 2018 and 2022 and both times he waited to make sure that he saw me after the game.. I have so much respect for him doing that and it’s one of the classiest things ever” @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/C1DqqjsC3p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2024

Rodgers went on to detail the number of times Belichick waited around to shake his hand after the two squared off against one another, whether it was a good result for Belichick’s Patriots or not. He also explained that prior to being drafted by the Green Bay Packers he actually had an interview with Nick Saban, who at the time was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

“Kudos to Nick on a Hall of Fame career and the amount of players, young men, that he’s impacted is exponential,” Rodgers said.

Saban finishes his coaching career at the college level with a 292-71-1 record and seven national championships under his belt. Belichick of course won six Super Bowls in a stretch of 18 of his 23 years in New England.