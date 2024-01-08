Aaron Rodgers Teases More Kimmel/Epstein Drama With Pat McAfee: ‘Tune In’

Videos by OutKick

It looks like Aaron Rodgers’ feud with Jimmy Kimmel might just be getting started.

The Jets QB kicked the hornets’ nest last weekend during a segment on “The Pat McAfee” show when he joked Kimmel didn’t want the Jeffrey Epstein lists to be made public.

“That’s supposed to be coming out soon. A lot of people — including Jimmy Kimmel — are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said last week in what was clearly a joke.

This guy @AaronRodgers12 has been waiting in his wine cellar for this 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PUX3gWFC9R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2024

His comments stirred up a massive storm with Kimmel, who cowardly threatened to sue. Yes, a man who claims to be a comedian threatened to take Rodgers to court over a joke……that was in reference to a joke Kimmel had started months ago.

Remember, Kimmel claimed wanting to see the Epstein list made you a conspiracy theorist or something along those lines. It wasn’t funny, but it was meant to be a joke. Once Rodgers returned the favor, he threatened to sue.

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t back down from Jimmy Kimmel/Epstein feud.

Well, it looks like Rodgers is really getting ready to light a stick of dynamite and threw it in a china shop because he’s not backing down. Not only is he not backing down, he doesn’t seem to care one bit.

“I’m going to talk about it tomorrow on the show. Tune in,” Rodgers responded Monday when asked if he had any regrets.

The Jets QB could barely contain his smile. Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Aaron Rodgers on his Jimmy Kimmel comments that blew up last week on @PatMcAfeeShow: "I'm going to talk about it tomorrow on the show. Tune in."pic.twitter.com/XykGeKqwF5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2024

Rodgers is ready for some fireworks.

While it’s not clear what will happen on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, it is clear Rodgers has some thoughts he wants to share.

Whatever he does, he shouldn’t apologize, and if we know anything about Rodgers, it seems very unlikely that he will.

First off, don’t apologize for jokes. Comedy and the ability to try to be funny is the pillar of a free society. Secondly, Rodgers wasn’t implying Jimmy Kimmel was on the Epstein list. He was simply joking about how the late night host didn’t seem interested in the list coming out. You can watch the video above and judge for yourself.

Aaron Rodgers teases escalating feud with Jimmy Kimmel. (Credit: Getty Images)

Either way, Aaron Rodgers was clearly making a joke, and it was blown way out of proportion. ESPN even apologized for it, which was 100% not necessary.

Now, to add further drama to the situation, McAfee appears on the brink of major problems with ESPN after alleging he was being knifed from the inside.

We have a Rodgers/Kimmel feud being possibly fused with a McAfee/ESPN feud. Are you not entertained?

*BOMBSHELL*



Pat McAfee accuses ESPN executives of purposely sabotaging his show and leaking false information to the media.



McAfee specifically names ESPN leader Norby Williamson as the person leading the sabotage efforts.



Horrible look for ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rGcOSNcHRW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 5, 2024

It’s a hell of a tease from Rodgers, and Tuesday should be a very interesting show. Double down, Aaron. Double down and really light this fuse.