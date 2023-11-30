Aaron Rodgers Puts In Some Reps With The Jets… As A Ticket Rep

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers was back at the New York Jets and was grinding away. Only he wasn’t working on getting some reps under center as he continues to rehab that injured Achilles tendon.

Instead, he was a rep. A ticket rep.

The Jets posted a video of Rodgers in the team’s sales office and they put him to work making some calls to sell some tickets.

Rodgers found himself on the line with one fan, and it seemed like Rodgers may have some of the skills to close deals if the whole football thing doesn’t pan out.

After some chit-chat about where the fan was living, Rodgers asked if he had been to a game this season. As it turns out he had, and the result was a Jets victory.

Rodgers quickly saw this as — what they call in the sales business — an in.

Rodgers Hooks Up A Jets Fan With Some Free Tickets

“So you’re 1-0 going to games?” he said. “Obviously, we need to find a way to get you back.”

That was textbook. He created a sense of urgency in that fan by hinting that the Jets will continue to suck unless he gets some tickets.

“How do we do that?” the QB wondered. “Do we have to offer you some free tickets or what? I don’t know if I’m authorized to do that just yet.”

Giving away tickets for free probably isn’t well-advised for most salespeople but when you’ve played 4 snaps for the franchise you can do what you want.

All kidding aside, Rodgers did something pretty cool for a fan and offered him two free tickets. It was a heck of a gesture to thank a Jets fan who has put up with a lot this year, to say the least.

“Thanks, man,” he said. ” Thanks for sticking with us… and not s**t-talking us so much, okay?”

