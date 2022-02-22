Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram Post Insinuates He’s Leaving Packers

Videos by OutKick

While most of us slept, Packers star Aaron Rodgers was teeing up a late-night Instagram post that reads a whole lot like “goodbye.” We don’t want to put words in the MVP’s mouth, but it’s not often we see a picture collage with this long of a caption and have it mean anything positive.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wrote a late-night message on Instagram, offering either thanks, goodbye, hello again or all of the above. https://t.co/1eb35hogBH pic.twitter.com/5e1YLE4Ckr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2022

What’s clear is that Aaron Rodgers has plenty to like in Green Bay if we read the never-ending list of everything he’s “thankful” for. However, most Americans celebrate Thanksgiving and then proceed to purchase everything in sight the following day– we were thankful 12 hours ago and now we’re standing in line for what we don’t have. That mentality makes about as much sense as Aaron Rodgers expressing paragraphs of gratitude in the middle of the night just to stay put in Lambeau.

Is Rodgers headed elsewhere? He stops by The Pat McAfee Show today where reports say he WON’T make a decision on his future. We’d expect some type of announcement from his camp soon though. He knows everyone’s waiting, even those who don’t like him.