Aaron Rodgers Has Funny Jab For ‘Lil Bro’ Zach Wilson On 24th Birthday

Aaron Rodgers is throwing a little tease at New York Jets second-string quarterback Zach Wilson.

Once hailed the heir apparent to Sam Darnold, the former No. 2 pick in Wilson fizzled out of the starting role, paving the way for Jets GM Joe Douglas to acquire the Green Bay legend in Rodgers.

Well, rain or shine … starting or not … Wilson is celebrating his 24th birthday Thursday.

Giving Wilson a razzing birthday message was Aaron Rodgers, who posted a photo of the BYU product on his Instagram.

Wilson wears a mock Captain America suit in the photo, paired with a caption that reads, “Happy 24th Birthday little bro.”

Rodgers was joshing around.

Wilson gets a chance to make it a birthday to remember with Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and Cleveland Browns.

The two quarterbacks have been getting along since Rodgers arrived in East Rutherford. Rodgers and Wilson exchange light jabs before the media as a new No. 1 arrives in town.

“He’s been incredible,” Rodgers previously said of Wilson. “He hasn’t made my life hell every day.”

Wilson responded, “I mean how old is he? 40? He’s like double my age and I’m like ‘You’re like the bigger brother I never had and sometimes your little brother needs to make your life hell.