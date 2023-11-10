Aaron Rodgers Had Tequila On The Sideline, Not A Bong

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers has confirmed he did not have a bong on the sideline Monday night. It was tequila, and that’s somehow better?

A video circulated social media this week of the future Hall of Fame QB hanging out on the sideline before the New York Jets game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After saying hello to a friend, Rodgers picked up a box, and a large beaker-shaped piece of glassware came tumbling out — spilling liquid in the process.

Aaron Rodgers’ Pregame Fumble!



“WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!” pic.twitter.com/kZnx8bLYPp — 98.7FM ESPN New York (@ESPNNY98_7FM) November 9, 2023

On The Pat McAfee Show Friday, Rodgers set the record straight.

“That was not a bong, first of all,” he said. “Let’s go through a couple of things. No. 1, I was dapping up by buddy Hugh [Coles]. Hugh plays George McFly in the new Broadway play, Back to the Future. So shout out to Hugh.

“No. 2, there’s a gentleman named John Sutcliffe. He is the ESPN Deportes sideline reporter and he’s tried to interview me in Spanish a few times with some funny results. I dap him up, it’s partly his fault because I was walking off the field with my Maestro Dobel tequila that John Sutcliffe gives me every time he sees me on Monday Night Football.”

Well now that we all know each other, what happened next?

“I’m walking off and I hear a British guy yell my name. So I turn over and there’s Hugh, my buddy. He’s British, but he’s incredible in Back to the Future without the accent.”

Really good to know.

“Anyway, I see Hugh, give him a hug, dap him up, go to pick it back up, sh-t falls out and I lose half my tequila. So, shout out to John for bringing me tequila, shout out to Maestro Dobel, shout out to Hugh, shout out to bongs everywhere, but that was not one of them.”

Tequila Shots, Not COVID Shots

No. 12 had the Internet buzzing.

But in fairness to everyone on X, it’s not terribly hard to believe that Aaron Rodgers would be walking around with a bong on the sidelines. The injured quarterback routinely marches to the beat of his own drum. And we know he loves natural medicine.

But not everyone immediately assumed it was drug paraphernalia. Let’s take a look at some of the more creative theories.

Got that 80 proof Gatorade — willdadeal (@willdadeal10) November 9, 2023

It’s a bottle of whale sperm. Helps strengthen the Achilles faster. Joe Rogan gave it to him. — Counsell is a Snake (@bgillett43) November 10, 2023

Pretty sure it’s someone else’s peepee just in case he gets tested. 😂😂 — Carson (@carsonturner) November 10, 2023

It’s called an Erlenmeyer Flask… Jesus our education system is failing,lol — PMYSC (@P_M_Y_S_C) November 10, 2023

That's the high quality H20 from a glacier in Alaska that he's been drinking to heal so fast… — Reagan Sweat (@Reagan_409) November 10, 2023

I have to assume Aaron Rodger’s carries around an Erlenmeyer flask because he is tirelessly working on creating safer vaccines. https://t.co/rFCDptTUMg — Josh Billy (@JoshTBilly) November 10, 2023

“It’s a little weak with the conspiracies,” Rodgers said regarding the bong theory. “I feel like it should’ve been something more like, you know, dolphin semen or Giants tears or something better than that.”

Let’s address the real problem, though: Why was the bottle not sealed? Who took a lil’ sippy and didn’t screw the lid back on?

Wasting perfectly good, expensive tequila. Major party foul, A-Rodge.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.