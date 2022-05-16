Aaron Rodgers’ Ex, Olivia Munn, Noted Struggles With Family During QB’s Rise in NFL

Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers dated actress and former TV host Olivia Munn concurrent to an impressive run in the NFL between 2014-17.

Out of the elite names Rodgers has dated, Munn has been one of the more outspoken exes in the timeline.

Munn’s comments from an interview with Steve Cohen have resurfaced, highlighting Rodgers’ difficult relationship with his family while being the face of the Green Bay Packers.

Munn told Cohen that Rodgers’ success in the NFL played a role in the strained relationship between the QB and his family — which according to Munn, wanted to leech off Rodgers.

“I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” Munn said. “I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Munn did share a contentious relationship with Rodgers’ family.

As relayed by Essentially Sports, Munn was deemed manipulative by family members.

In the past year, Rodgers has dealt with addressing his split with fiancé Shailene Woodley, ending an eventful chapter in his life, and fighting off sports media critics for being unvaccinated.

Nothing $50 million a year can’t fix.

Rodgers’ record-breaking extension with the Packers sets up another opportunity for Matt LaFleur and the Packers to send the all-time talent off into retirement with a Super Bowl.

