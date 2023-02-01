Aaron Rodgers Can’t Retire This Offseason Because Of Tom Brady

Videos by OutKick

OK, so “can’t” is a strong word. Aaron Rodgers technically “could” retire. But he won’t. Why? If he does, he’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Tom Brady.

He was never giving up $60M guaranteed regardless but there’s now a 0.0% chance Aaron Rodgers retires and plays second fiddle to the Tom Brady Hall of Fame celebration 5 years from now. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 1, 2023

No way is Aaron Rodgers going to share that spotlight with the GOAT. Really, no one with a Hall of Fame shot should retire this offseason. The 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction is going to be the Tom Brady show.

And, to be fair, it should be. Brady is the greatest, most decorated football player of all-time. He’s perhaps the greatest team sport athlete in American history.

Aaron Rodgers won’t want to share the Hall of Fame spotlight with Tom Brady

But Aaron Rodgers is also a lock for the Hall of Fame. He’s perhaps the greatest thrower of the football of this or any era. My money’s on Dan Marino, but Rodgers is close. Mahomes could overtake them both, but we’re not there yet.

Based on Rodgers history of turning the spotlight on himself, he’s not sharing the Hall of Fame stage with Brady. In any other year, he’ll be the best football player on that stage. But not in 2027 he won’t be.

And he knows it.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers after a game between the two. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Like Tucker mentioned, Rodgers was unlikely to retire anyways. He thinks he can still play, other teams like the Jets and Raiders are interested in his services, and there’s a lot more money to be made.

Although, last year Rodgers floated the idea of retirement, perhaps as a leverage tactic with the Packers.

“If I don’t get what I want, I can just retire,” said Rodgers (probably).

This offseason though? They’ll laugh at him.

“You’re not retiring and sharing the spotlight with Brady, get the hell outta here,” says the Packers front office (probably).

With retirement off the table, what’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

Stay tuned to find out!