Aaron Judge Opts Out of MLB All-Star Game Due To Seemingly Serious Toe Injury

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge announced on Sunday that he is opting out of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game due to a lingering toe injury that has sidelined him since June 3.

The update confirms growing concern in New York over the extent of Judge’s toe injury.

Aaron Judge Will Sit Out 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle

Judge posted on Twitter:

“I wanted to take the time to say thank you to all the fans who voted me in as a starter for the 2023 All-Star game in Seattle. I feel truly blessed to be included in this group of outstanding players- it is an honor to be among those names. Unfortunately, I will not be making the trip to Seattle.

“I plan to take this time to heal and rehab so I can get back on the field for my team and all of you. Again, I can’t thank the fans of MLB enough – you are all a huge part of what makes this game so great, and I cannot wait to get back out there.”

Tuesday’s All-Star Game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, home of the Mariners.

The Yankees are 14-17 without Judge.

Judge stubbed his toe on an outfield wall at Dodger Stadium that was diagnosed as a ligament issue. He pledged to undergo surgery until the offseason, leaving the door open for a procedure based on the perceived damage.

The 31-year-old Bomber commented on the injury this week, admitting that it did “not feel great.” The 2023 All-Star shared that the toe injury is hindering his running.

New York is buried fourth in the AL East at 49-42 heading into the All-Star break. Despite welcoming back two-time All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon from injury for his debut in a Yankees uniform, NY is plagued with injuries at the wrong time, led by Judge.

The Yankees had two players selected for the All-Star Game: Judge and pitcher Gerrit Cole.