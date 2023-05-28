Aaron Judge Keeping Tabs On Pete Alonso’s Home Run Chase

Videos by OutKick

Just one year after Aaron Judge set a new American League record with 61 home runs, Pete Alonso is already giving chase.

As of Saturday afternoon, Alonso had 19 home runs in just 52 games. That puts him on pace to get to 59 by the end of the season.

Shocking close to 60 or even Judge’s 61.

The New York Mets slugger admitted this week that he’s already thought about it.

“It would be really cool if it happened,” Alonso said.

And Judge recently admitted he’s keeping tabs on the Mets’ first baseman’s success to start the season.

“To see what he’s doing now is exciting,’’ Judge admitted. “It’s good for the game. Him doing his thing with the Mets and hopefully getting there makes baseball better.”

When asked what advice he’d have for Alonso, Judge said to stay focused game by game.

“Keep your blinders on,’’ he continued.. “Don’t look around. He should stay locked in and as focused as he is.”

“I know he’s a guy that prepares the right way before a game and before the season,’’ Judge said. “Don’t listen to the noise. People are gonna ask a lot of questions. You have to keep it simple. It’s a long season and you have to try not to get distracted. There’s gonna be a lot of noise if he keeps this up. You just have to do the work.”

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 6: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets at bat during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on August 6, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Does Pete Alonso Really Have A Chance To Reach Judge?

Alonso does have a history of high home run totals.

In his first season, he hit 53, breaking Judge’s rookie home run record.

But 61 is a massive number that requires incredible consistency throughout the season.

Alonso is a prolific power hitter and plays in a good lineup that puts pressure on opposing pitchers. If anyone can get there, it’s him.

One disadvantage he has compared to Judge is his home stadium, however.

Judge used the short porch in right field to his benefit, something Alonso doesn’t have at Citi Field.

The Yankees outfielder said Alonso congratulated him after last season, something he hopes he can duplicate this year.

“He just congratulated me after last year and now I hope I get to congratulate him on the other end after this season,’’ Judge explained. “It would be fun for the city.”

There’s a long way to go, but he may just get his chance.