Aaron Judge Hits First Career Walk-Off Homer To Beat The Blue Jays

Yankees star Aaron Judge picked one heck of a time for his first career walk-off homer — a three-run blast late Tuesday night to beat the Blue Jays 6-5 off April’s Pitcher of the Month, Jordan Romano.

Yeah, you can’t leave breaking balls up there to a man who just turned down a $230 million extension this past fall. Those goes into the upper-deck.

Judge has now proven he’s no longer “pressing” or “playing tight” with the looming extension. The should-be Yankees captain just hit his league-leading 10th homer on the young season, sending the Yankees to a commanding four game lead in the American League East. Not many expected that either, myself included.

YES Network’s Michael Kay questioned the work of Yankees GM Brian Cashman for failing to make any drastic changes to the roster. The Yankees ended up dealing for defensive specialist Isiah Kiner-Falefa, former MVP Josh Donaldson, and catcher Ben Rortvedt — an underwhelming offseason when the payroll stretched to $260 million.

Welp, the Yankees heard all the noise and are now 21-8 (.724 win percentage) and have won eight of their last 10. The team is second only to the Dodgers with a run differential of +50 — no one else in division is above zero.

Aaron Judge’s timely performances have played a major role in this success. The only question now is how far the Yankees need to go to secure Aaron Judge for another seven seasons or so. That initial seven-year, $230M offer might shift into the ballpark of eight-years, $280M. Scary hours in the Bronx.