Aaron Judge Has Some Big A** Shoes

New York slugger Aaron Judge has spent the first half of the MLB season putting his best foot forward.

And that’s one big ass boot.

The 30-year-old Yankee leads the league in homers with 25 and is likely also near the top of the league in shoe size. Judge wears size 17 cleats, which left him with few options growing up. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that retail stores generally don’t carry an abundance of size 17 boats.

“It was tough (finding shoes)… You know I was a (size) 17 probably by the time I was a sophomore in high school which made it tough,” Judge told Joe La Puma during a recent episode of Sneaker Shopping.

His foot was always gigantic and rarely stopped growing when he was a kid.

“It’s kind of funny, growing up you’d get one pair of shoes for the year,” said Judge via Sneaker Shopping. “That’s what you’d wear to school. So I’d pick out the shoes I wanted, Jordans / Nikes, something… All of a sudden it’d be like halfway through the school year and I’d be like ‘mom, my feet are killing me. We gotta go up a size.’ And she’d say ‘nah, you’re not growing that fast.’ ”

Judge, who announced last week that he’s skipping this season’s Home Run Derby, has rarely experienced the feeling of buying off the rack.

“It made it tough going to the mall,” remembered Judge. “You’re picking out some shoes, all your boys are picking like ‘I’m gonna get these ones, I’m gonna get the 11s this and that.’ And I’m like ‘what’s the biggest size you got? 14? Alright, I’ll catch you outside.’”

He later added that his purchases were made via the internet. “All online,” added Judge. “You just order it online, pick it up…”

Judge signed a multi-year partnership with Adidas in 2018. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it’s believed to be worth several million dollars per season. He had previously been with Under Armour.

If the shoe fits…

