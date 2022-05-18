Aaron Judge Dismisses Orioles’ Camden Yards

The verdict is in and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has ruled against Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home to Baltimore’s MLB franchise.

Judge slammed the 30-year-old ballpark following New York’s 5-4 win over the O’s on Tuesday night. “It’s a travesty, man. I’m pretty upset,” Judge said, via Bryan Hoch. “It just looks like a Create-A-Park now.”

A 399-foot double off the left-field wall prompted Judge’s comment. He was of the opinion that in any other ballpark, his double would’ve resulted in a home run. And he’s not wrong.

According to popular Twitter account @would_it_dong – an account that uses ballpark measurements to determine what would and would not be a HR – Judge’s double would’ve resulted in a home run in every other ball park across Major League Baseball.

Watch the travesty of a double unfold in the video below.

Camden Yards’ new wall in left holds this one back but an RBI double for Aaron Judge! pic.twitter.com/ONNcOG7OuF — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 17, 2022

Judge wasn’t alone in his assessment of Baltimore’s home park. Yanks manager Aaron Boone told Ben Hoch post game: “He almost had three (homers), but Build Your Own Park got him.”

As Boone briefly alluded to, Judge hit two homers and nearly had a third. His almost three dingers were part of an exceptional night at the dish for Judge. The 30-year-old right fielder finished the win with four hits, two of which were homers, a single, and the aforementioned double.

Less than 40 games into the season, Judge leads the league in homers (14) and ranks third in RBI (30). Had he swung the stick somewhere other than Camden Yards, those numbers would likely be even more impressive.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF