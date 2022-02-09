Aaron Jones On Aaron Rodgers Returning To Green Bay: ‘I Can’t Imagine Him Anywhere Else’

Videos by OutKick

Depending on which rumor you hear, Aaron Rodgers could be under center for the Broncos in 2022.

Or the Buccaneers.

Perhaps the Steelers.

But if you believe his teammate running back Aaron Jones, then the status quo will remain and Rodgers will continue on with the Packers.

“I’ve heard what everybody else has heard, what they’re reading,” Jones said Tuesday on NFL Total Access Live. “But I think he’ll be there, in my heart. Green Bay, I can’t imagine him anywhere else. That’s where he’s been his whole career. I just can’t picture him anywhere else. I think we had a lot of fun this year. I hope to have him back, and I believe in my heart he’ll be back.”

Should Rodgers return for an 18th season in Green Bay, one has to wonder if they’ll remain a Super Bowl favorite. 2021 seemed like the year for the Packers, and a 13-4 finish to the regular season and a Wild Card bye seemed to indicate Green Bay was primed for a Super Bowl run.

Until it wasn’t.

Rodgers and the Packers’ playoff woes crept up again in the NFC Divisional round against the 49ers. Despite not allowing an offensive touchdown, San Francisco defeated Green Bay in a blizzard at Lambeau, 13-10.

But while the end result isn’t what the Packers wanted, they enter the offseason with a totally different vibe than 2021. While the uncertainty about Rodgers’ future remains, the bad blood with the organization appears to have subsided.

Jones attributed that to how much fun the team had during the 2021 season.

“We had a lot of veterans in there,” Jones said. “Just the way we were able bring along some of those younger guys and, over the course of it, have fun and be ourselves and come closer, all in that time. It was just fun to be around. I think it brought joy back to football.”

