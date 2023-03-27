Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Arrested After Throwing Brick At ESPN Building: Report

Videos by OutKick

ESPN received a strongly worded letter regarding their commentary from an unlikely critic.

D.J. Hernandez, older brother of the late Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week after throwing a brick at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn.

READ: AARON HERNANDEZ’S EX-FIANCÉE ACCUSED OF MISHANDLING CHILD’S TRUST FUND OF OVER $830K

According to TMZ Sports, a note was attached to the brick, calling out the Worldwide Leader in Woke for what D.J. considers “harmful” commentary, likely stemming from their coverage of Aaron Hernandez around the time of his death and Hernandez’s connection to the murder of Odin Lloyd.

D.J. Hernandez’s note read:

“To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes [sic] the affect [sic] media has on all family members. Since you’re a worldwide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

Aaron Hernandez (left) and D.J. Hernandez (right). Credit: Sports Illustrated

Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Calls Out ESPN’s Bad Coverage

D.J. Hernandez appeared at ESPN’s site on Mar. 3 around 3 p.m. Authorities were checking up on Hernandez after voicing intentions to throw bricks at the State Capital and ESPN’s Bristol location. He appeared in an Uber and threw the brick onto the grounds. D.J. was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace and later released. He is due to appear in court in April.

Aaron Hernandez, who played with the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012, was found guilty of first-degree murder and five weapons charges in 2015 connected to Lloyd’s murder.

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell in 2017 after being convicted of murder. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center.

Following Hernandez’s death, outlets like ESPN highlighted Odin’s possible insight into Aaron’s sexuality. In 2020, Netflix’s documentary, “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” revealed that the ex-Patriots tight end had a relationship with a male teammate from high school.

It was a rough way to get the message out, but D.J.’s got a point.