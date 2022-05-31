Aaron Donald Makes Interesting Comment About His NFL Future

After recently signing with Kanye West’s agency “Donda Sports,” Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald joined the I AM ATHLETE podcast to put it out there that retirement was on the table. Strange thing to say when you’re the NFL’s most prized defensive asset, but who are we question him?

“I don’t need to play football to be fine…I’m at peace,” the Rams All-Pro said. Why wouldn’t he be? Having been to eight Pro Bowls and been named All-Pro seven times while recently getting over the top as a winner — what else is there to prove? Aaron Donald is playing with house money with a shoe-in Hall of Fame candidacy. Big no. 99 is a living legend in L.A..

Aaron Donald is at peace with retiring if a new contract with the Rams doesn't get worked out. (via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/IxWiDzhqMu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2022

“I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I made, the accomplishments I made in eight years … I’m complete. If I could win another one, that’s great but if not, I’m at peace,” he said.

Aaron Donald still has three years remaining on his six-year, $135 million contract he’s wildly outperformed. In the NFL, those contracts rarely work out, and in this rare case, Donald made those numbers sound like a Groupon deal.

You don’t hire new representation if you aren’t demanding more money. It looks like Donald is telling the Rams in the most respectful way that if they don’t pay up, he’s accomplished everything he possibly could have and can call it quits if he feels like it. The Rams have no choice at this point. Aaron Donald has put himself in position to cash out unlike any player we’ve ever seen and he’s likely to get his way. It’s just business.