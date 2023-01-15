Aaron Donald Drops Major Hint That He’s Ready To Retire

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald keeps putting pressure on fans, flip-flopping between playing or retiring next season after already leading a Hall of Fame-worthy career at just 31 years of age.

On Sunday, Donald dropped his greatest hint at retiring, which he’s been teasing since the 2022 offseason, after switching his Twitter bio to “former NFL D linemen [sic] for the Rams.”

Is this hinting at retirement, or a potential move out of LA?

The Twitter sleuths caught AD red-handed, prompting him to switch his bio back to (current) NFL D-lineman.

Looks like AD changed it back 😅 pic.twitter.com/4u67klPUkr — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 15, 2023

Donald, the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, signed a contract extension with the Rams in 2022, giving him a $40M bump through 2024. He finished last season with 49 combined tackles and five sacks.

Donald’s wife, Erica, did what any Twitter user could do to quell online tension and tweeted an Office gif, telling those with a knee-jerk reaction to the bio to “chillax.”

