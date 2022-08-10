Aaron Donald Compares Josh Allen To Future Hall Of Famer: ‘You Need Big Boy Pads’

The Josh Allen hype train is full steam ahead. This time it was arguably the NFL’s best defensive player Aaron Donald heaping praise on the Buffalo Bills quarterback

Donald, all-pro defensive tackle for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, told the Rams website this week that Allen reminds him of Ben Roethlisberger. It’s a comparison that’s been made several times over the years.

Donald said Allen is one of the tougher guys in the league to bring down.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic. In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben,” Donald said. “A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy, so you got to come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

While Big Ben rode off into the sunset after last season, Allen is just now coming into his own in Buffalo.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound QB has thrown for over 4,400 yards and 36 touchdowns each of the past two seasons, and is a popular pick to be this year’s MVP.

He went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes in January’s AFC Divisional game, throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-36 loss.

While Allen and Big Ben are similar in size and arm strength, there’s no comparing the two when it comes to running the football.

Allen has averaged nearly 600 rushing yards a year and scored 31 touchdowns over four seasons.

Roethlisberger, however, has a pair of Super Bowl rings, while Allen has come up painfully short in back-to-back seasons.

That could change this year, though.

The Bills enter the season with a ton of hype, are head and shoulders above everyone else in the AFC East, and got better over the offseason with the addition of Von Miller.

Miller, Allen and the Bills will face Donald and the Super Bowl champion Rams to open the season next month.