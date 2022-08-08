Retired Rams Lineman Andrew Whitworth Validates Fears Of Facing DT Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is ready to run it back in the NFC and NFC West after a Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2021-22.

The 31-year-old is as formidable as ever heading into his ninth season with the Rams.

Most players, namely offensive linemen, fear Donald. And even some of his teammates can get a bit anxious around the eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

One guy validating those fears after numerous seasons as a teammate and opponent to Donald is retired Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth.

Whitworth, speaking with Fox News Digital from SoFi Stadium, gave his account on what it was like to face Donald on the practice and NFL field.

“He’s just a human wrecking ball. I think no different than in games, probably even worse in practice because you’re against each other every day and he knows every play, he knows every cadence,” Whitworth shared.

After footage surfaced this week of Donald grabbing a rookie lineman’s neck and using him as a practice dummy, those who already feared Donald began to wonder if the disruptive DT upped his menacing status this offseason.

Aaron Donald’s new offseason workout 💀

pic.twitter.com/6aFbCjqNwX — PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2022

Whitworth attested to Donald being a sore time at practice and the brutal reality of having to block against him.

“A lot of days, he just ruins practice. That’s the bottom line,” Whitworth added. “It’s not a lot of fun for anybody out there with him.”

Even with several changes in defensive coordinators and personnel on the defensive line, Donald has upheld his status as the premier rusher in the NFL.

Donald will need to recreate the impact he’s had on opposing offenses, especially now that Von Miller’s no longer contributing to the Rams — departing to the Buffalo Bills — and the target on LA’s back now that they’re reigning SB champs.

