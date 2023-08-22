Curt Schilling Says The Yankees Will Fire Aaron Boone As Manager, But Will Regret That Decision

Videos by OutKick

While plenty of people are thinking it, Curt Schilling is going on record with his prediction: Aaron Boone will be fired by the New York Yankees.

During the latest episode of ‘The Curt Schilling Baseball Show,’ Schilling was sure to note that the Boston Red Sox have utterly dominated the Yanks this season before laying out the not-so-great reality the franchise finds themselves in at the moment.

Schilling also made it abundantly clear that the blame should be directed towards the Yankee players, not Boone, who the team will regret letting go in his opinion.

“The Red Sox swept the Yankees and are eight and one against them this year. Aaron Boone after the game, said it all; ‘they’ve kicked our ass.’ You know what I’ll say and you heard it here first and I don’t want to be first but Aaron Boone is gonna get fired and that’s gonna suck because none of this is his fault and every player in Yankee pinstripes that and these guys know where and I promise you they care very deeply about this guy,” Schilling explained.

“He’s that kind of guy that warrants that kind of emotion. Every one of them should feel like crap. Because it’s their fault. He’s gonna get fired. Period. Then you couldn’t ask for a better, more calming influence.”

“I guarantee you there’s no panic in his voice but if I’m wrong, but as a player, it always felt like Yankee fans wanted to see panic when they were losing. They didn’t just want to panic. They wanted the organization to panic.”

“If you can’t fire the players, and firing anybody else would be meaningless to the on field results. You got to fire the manager, the coaching staff and unfortunately, I think that we’re about to see that and that’s that sucks because it’s not his fault. And I’m telling you Yankee fans, you’re gonna regret this because he’s gonna go somewhere else and win a whole lot of games. This guy’s as good as they come as a human being.”

Boone took over as Yankees manager in 2018 and has posted a regular season record of 484-334. New York’s postseason mark of just 14-17 without a single trip to the World Series with him on board speaks for itself.

