A Total Take For Michigan Vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Michigan, 12:00 ET

Is there even another football game booked during this time slot? Hell, are there even any other games today? This is the one that will get all of the attention and all of the hoopla. Rightfully so. You have the #2 team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the #3 team, the Michigan Wolverines. If you’re a college football fan you can’t miss this one. And, if you’re reading this article it is because you want to know how to bet on it. I got you.

Ohio State comes into the game with a perfect 11-0 record and even held the #1 rank in the nation for a little while. They are good in every aspect of the game – as you’d expect from a team that is ranked this high and perfect on the season. On offense the Buckeyes have the edge over virtually every team in the country with their receiving corps. Michigan has a strong defense and can combat the pass, but I’m not quite sure they are going to be able to just completely stop the Buckeyes receivers. Last season in the game between the two, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, a better quarterback than Kyle McCord, did rack up 349 yards, but he had two interceptions as well. Marvin Harrison Jr. ended up with 120 receiving yards and a touchdown. The running game was virtually non existent after they lost the lead in the fourth quarter of the game, and even prior to that they weren’t great. This season I expect the Michigan defense to remain strong upfront against the run. They do have an elite running back to throw at Harrison, but Maryland and Penn State proved you can at least move the ball on Michigan’s defense… even if they didn’t come out with wins.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Michigan has found a way to remain focused even with the turmoil of what is going on with their coaching staff and cheating scandals. Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for this game, so maybe the adjustments won’t quite be there with the Wolverines if they need them. The edge in this game remains with Michigan when it comes to the offensive and defensive line and that can usually spell success. I think the running game for Michigan should still excel behind a good push upfront. In addition if you have to pick one of these two quarterbacks to make a game-winning drive, I’d have to lean toward the Michigan starter, JJ McCarthy. Ohio State has already had a tough game and that might be the difference in this game. Michigan to this point hasn’t had to face any real test. Sure, they beat Penn State on the road, but that wasn’t as big of a victory as Ohio State beating Notre Dame on the road.

Obviously both teams are very good. Will this game be a defensive battle or will offense shine? If it is a defensive battle, it really wouldn’t surprise me. I think both will take their time with possessions. I have to expect that Ohio State is going to try and win through the air and Michigan will try to win on the ground. Against Penn State, Michigan didn’t even throw the ball in the second half of the game. They were going to force the ball down their opponent’s throat and I feel like they were trying to get the clock down as much as possible too. That is probably the same strategy for this one. I’m taking the under in the game. This should be a close game and 46 seems too high.

