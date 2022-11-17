A Total Play in Texas vs. Kansas

Texas vs. Kansas, 3:30 ET

College football is winding down and we get a matchup this weekend between two teams that both had really interesting campaigns. While the expectations for Texas were high and Kansas probably flew under the radar for a while, they both come into the game with a 6-4 record and are looking to secure a nice bowl game.

Texas has had a really tough schedule this season. That sounds like an excuse, but it really isn’t meant to. I’ve been impressed with how they have played this year, and no, I’m not a Texas fan. But, over the past three weeks, they’ve gone 1-2 after playing three ranked opponents. They lost the two games by one score each, and when Alabama was in the top-four teams in the country, they almost beat them. My point is that they are competing against everyone. The problem is that they are good at a lot of things, but they aren’t really great at anything. They’ve got a strong running game, and a few playmakers on offense, but the team can be stopped. They’ve got a defense that can get stops, but can’t quite hold down the opponent regularly.

Kansas was the talk of the town for quite some time this season. After starting 5-0, their quarterback went down and it really hasn’t been the same since. Jason Bean has been solid in replacing starter Jalon Daniels, but it hasn’t translated to wins as Kansas has lost four of the past five outings. In fairness to the Kansas squad, three of those games were on the road, and the other loss to TCU is the one where Bean almost carried it out. They were able to win at home a couple of weeks ago when they took down Oklahoma State with relative ease. The same Oklahoma State team that beat Texas a week prior.

I think this game has the potential to have a lot of points. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the over, and I think that is the best way to play this game. I do lean towards Kansas with the points for the game. They play better at home, but when they lose it hasn’t been very close lately. I’m going to play over 63.5 for the game.

