A Total Play In Packers Vs. Eagles

Packers vs. Eagles

Let me start by saying this. I owe a hat tip to my buddy Geoff Clark for him taking the Colts as a huge dog at home. He even tweeted out something like the Colts against the spread was the mortgage play of the year. Good for him. To me, the line just fell way too much and I liked the Eagles. Unfortunately, they played very poorly.

The Packers are toast. They are just 4-7 and need to win out just to finish with double digits. They are unlikely to win their division and I don’t think they have much of a chance at a Wild Card spot. They’ve only won one game in their past five and it was a flukey victory over the Cowboys. Now they have to face the best team in the NFC. What do the Packers do well this year? Their defense is okay, their running game is still decent, but their passing game is absolutely awful. I can’t imagine this is all because Devante Adams is gone. Some of this has to be that Aaron Rodgers is just not as good as he was last year too. Is it mental and he is trying to stick it to the Green Bay front office or is it just that the team is really bad? They are done for the year so either way, I expect him to be checked out a bit.

The Eagles have played poorly the past two games. They lost at home to the Commanders. Then they came out and looked awful against the Colts before finally pulling it out. The Eagles defense did still play well and were the reason that the Eagles won that game. Jalen Hurts couldn’t find the endzone until the fourth quarter. While the Colts have a better defense than the Packers, it won’t be a cake walk for the Eagles in this one either. I want to see a game where Hurts throws for 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in order to feel more confident in the Eagles team overall. In this game, I think that they will be able to get their running game going a bit better than the past couple of weeks. That should give them enough of an edge.

I like the Eagles to cover the 7 points, but I am playing under 46.5 in this game. Neither team has that dominant of an offense. Rodgers does look like he is indifferent this year, even with this being a primetime game I don’t expect him to put up many points. This could be a 27-14 type of game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024