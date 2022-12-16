A Total Play in Florida vs. Oregon State

Florida vs. Oregon State, 2:30 ET

At the end of the season, I didn’t expect the Florida Gators to be in any type of fun bowl game, but here they are taking on ranked Oregon State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. I love Las Vegas, and I have heard the atmosphere for football games is spectacular. I think this will be a lot of fun for both teams and for us as a viewer. I’m going to also play something in the game.

Florida had some promising moments on the year, but never really was able to pull away and look great at any point in the season. Their last two games saw them lose both in one-score fashion, but they at least hung around. They also lost to Georgia by 22 points at home, but again, they at least looked somewhat competent against them. It just seems like they can’t consistently close out games. Their offense has been really strong with an average of 441.2 yards per game, but they are giving up almost as much on defense. Florida has done a great job of running the ball this season with about half of their offense running up. However, the Oregon State offense has been really strong and has allowed about half of what Florida averages on the ground. Whoever wins this portion of the game is going to win the game.

Oregon State is the better team in my opinion. Even though they haven’t played in weeks (neither has Florida) they are certainly the hotter team. Over the past five games, Oregon State has won four of them and only one was a close game – a battle against Oregon. On offense, I expect them to be able to run the ball effectively against the Gators. It is an area of weakness on the Gators defense and Oregon State recognizes that they should be able to move the ball effectively. I do have some concerns about the passing game of Oregon State, but they have shown that they can put up a bunch of points no matter how they attack their opponent.

The over 53 is the best look in this game. I think that Oregon State is good enough to rack up points and the Florida defense is not great. Both teams look to move the ball quickly. I do think that the Gators can put the ball into play and score even on a tough Beavers defense. Take over 53 -110.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024